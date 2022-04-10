76ers celebrate Embiid’s scoring title, push MVP contention

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid won the NBA scoring title to become the first Philadelphia player to top the league since Allen Iverson 17 years ago. Embiid sat out the finale Sunday night against Detroit and finished at 30.6 points per game. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo also rested Sunday, finishing at 29.9 points. Embiid, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft, became the face of the 76ers’ rebuilding effort more commonly known as The Process. Embiid embraced the nickname and is introduced before every home game as Joel “The Process” Embiid.