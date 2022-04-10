Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:42 PM

76ers’ Thybulle not fully vaccinated, can’t play in Toronto

KTVZ

By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle is not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and barred from Canada because unvaccinated foreign nationals are currently prohibited from entering the country. He will be ineligible to play for the Sixers in at least two games of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series against the Toronto Raptors. Limited exemptions to the rule no longer apply to professional athletes. Thybulle says he was raised in a holistic household and only received one shot.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content