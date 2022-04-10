Clippers rout OKC 138-88 for 5th win in row, play-in awaits

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Amir Coffey had career highs of 35 points and 13 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers routed the depleted Oklahoma City Thunder 138-88 to end the regular season on a five-game winning streak. The Clippers finished 42-40, a major accomplishment after playing the entire season without injured superstar Kawhi Leonard, and with Paul George only returning recently after missing 43 games with an elbow injury. The Thunder staggered to the finish, losing their third in a row and fifth in seven games to go home for the summer. Zavier Simpson and Georgios Kalaitzakis scored 17 points each for OKC.