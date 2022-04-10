Hornets top Wizards 124-108, fail to improve play-in seeding

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets beat the Washington Wizards 124-108 on Sunday behind 25 points from Terry Rozier and 24 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists from LaMelo Ball, but were unable to improve their seed heading into the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.The Hornets finished the regular season 43-39 — 10 more wins than a year ago in an abbreviated 72-game season — and will be the 10th seed for the second straight year. Charlotte will travel to face Trae Young and the ninth-seeded Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. The winner advances to face the loser of the Cleveland-Brooklyn game for an opportunity to face the top-seeded Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs. Rui Hachimura had 21 points for the Wizards.