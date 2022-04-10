Murray’s return still hazy a year since he blew out a knee

By ARNIE STAPLETON

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone said star point guard Jamal Murray isn’t mentally prepared to return to action yet. It’s been almost a year since Murray tore his left ACL. He’s looked good at practice and in pregame warmups but Malone said Murray has good days and bad days still. Malone reiterated the organization’s approach is to let Murray decide when he’s ready to return whether that’s in the playoffs or next season.