Nets beat Pacers to lock up 7th, host play-in game Tuesday

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 35 points, Kevin Durant had 20 points, a career-high 16 assists and 10 rebounds, and the Brooklyn Nets locked up seventh place in the Eastern Conference with a 134-126 victory over the Indiana Pacers. The Nets will host No. 8 Cleveland on Tuesday in the play-in tournament, with the winner moving into the playoffs as the No. 7 seed. The loser will have a second chance by hosting the winner of the game between the Nos. 9 and 10 seeds on Friday. Brooklyn and Cleveland both finished 44-38, but the Nets won the season series to take the tiebreaker.