Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 4:05 AM

Police investigate after Ronaldo knocked phone from fan

KTVZ

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Police are investigating an incident that saw Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo apparently slapping a phone out of a supporter’s hand as he left the field after a loss at Everton. The force in Liverpool is appealing for witnesses after footage was posted on social media following United’s 1-0 Premier League loss. Police say “it was reported that a boy was assaulted by one of the away team as they left the pitch.” In a post on Instagram, Ronaldo said: “I would like to apologize for my outburst.” Ronaldo said it was “never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing.”

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content