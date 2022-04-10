Scheffler’s journey to the Masters a true family affair

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Masters champion Scottie Scheffler’s journey to Augusta was a true family affair. Scheffler and each of his three sisters have played golf, and his father Scott served as the stay-at-home dad while his mother Diane worked. Scottie Scheffler says having dad at home instead of mom wasn’t unusual to him, and Scott Scheffler said he was happy to be the one that ferried the children to various sporting events. Scott Scheffler described his only son as a “good kid” who will make a good champion after Scottie’s triumph underneath the Georgia pines.