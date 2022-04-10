The play-in games are set, as NBA looks to the postseason
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
It lasted 174 days, required the usage of more players than any season in history primarily because of the ongoing challenge of playing through a pandemic, and saw playoff-positioning chases go all the way down to the final moments. Now, move over, regular season. The NBA’s postseason is finally here. The Eastern Conference play-in games were set on Sunday. Brooklyn will play host to Cleveland and Atlanta will entertain Charlotte. The Nets-Cavs winner goes to the playoffs; the loser plays the Hawks-Hornets winner for the No. 8 seed.
