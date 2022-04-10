Trip with Gordon paid dividends for Byron at Martinsville

By HANK KURZ Jr.

AP Sports Writer

William Byron is making the guy that made the No. 24 Chevrolet famous proud. And a field trip to Martinsville Speedway probably deserves some credit. Byron and car owner Jeff Gordon made that trip in Byron’s rookie season. The four-time champion and nine-time winner at Martinsville shared some tips with his protege, and Byron said they paid off on Saturday night when he became the first multiple race winner in NASCAR’s Cup Series this year at the track in southwest Virginia. The speedway is not only the shortest track in NASCAR’s top series, but for some the most difficult.