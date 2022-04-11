Baez’s 2-run HR in 8th lifts Tigers to 3-1 win over Red Sox

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Javier Báez hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Detroit Tigers held on to beat the Boston Red Sox 3-1. Baez sent a 396-foot shot to left off Ryan Brasier that scored Austin Meadows. Michael Fulmer pitched the eighth and Gregory Soto closed the game for Detroit’s first save of the season. Austin Davis took the loss after giving up one run and two hits in one inning.