Bale in the spotlight ahead of Madrid’s game against Chelsea

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Just about everything has been going Real Madrid’s way recently. The team has been playing well in both the Spanish league title and the Champions League. Not even the resounding 4-0 loss to Barcelona in the “clásico” at home a few weeks ago was enough to knock the Spanish league leaders off track. But some of the team’s focus was being directed toward Gareth Bale and his old feud with fans heading into Tuesday’s second leg against Chelsea in the Champions league quarterfinals. Bale was loudly jeered by the Madrid fans in the team’s 2-0 win over Getafe in the Spanish league.