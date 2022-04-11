Bublik cuts short Wawrinka’s return to tour after injury

By BARBARA SURK

Associated Press

MONACO (AP) — Alexander Bublik cut short Stan Wawrinka’s return to the tour by defeating the Swiss 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 in the first round of the clay-court Monte Carlo Masters. It was the first singles in 13 months for the Swiss. Wawrnika last competed on tour in March 2021 in Qatar. He had two surgeries on his left foot since then and months of difficult recovery. He called the defeat to the Kazakh “a tough loss” and added he is still “far away from where I want to be.”