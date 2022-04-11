For new coach Freeman, Notre Dame success starts in trenches

By JOHN FINERAN

Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — First-year Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman knows success in the 2022 season will depend on how strong the Fighting Irish will be on the offensive and defensive lines. Notre Dame will have new assistant coaches in both places. Respected veteran Harry Hiestand returns for a second stint as offensive line coach. Al Washington is in charge of the defensive line. Notre Dame opens the season Sept. 3 against Ohio State.