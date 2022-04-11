Olympic sailor from Tunisia, aged 17, dies in training

By The Associated Press

The International Olympic Committee says Tunisian sailor Eya Guezguez has died in a training incident. She was 17. Guezguez was training with her twin sister Sarra alongside their national team on Sunday when their boat capsized due to strong winds. Eya died while Sarra survived. Together, they competed at the Tokyo Olympics last year in 49er FX and finished 21st. IOC president Thomas Bach says he was shocked by the news.