Trail Blazers look to rebuild after turbulent season

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers’ turbulent season was less about the present and more about rebuilding for the future. The Blazers finished 27-55, their worst season since 2005-06 when they won just 21 games. Now Portland heads into the offseason with at least one lottery pick and cap space and armed with a plan to build around six-time All-Star Damian Lillard. He made a promise to fans at the Moda Center that the team would come back better next year.