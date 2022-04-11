UEFA orders Atlético to close section over fan’s Nazi salute

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Atlético Madrid has been ordered by UEFA to close a 5,000-seat section of the stadium when it hosts Manchester City on Wednesday. It’s a punishment for a fan’s Nazi salute in Manchester last week. The fan was filmed making the Nazi-style gesture during Atlético’s 1-0 loss at City in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal. UEFA said last Friday it had charged Atlético with “discriminatory behavior.” The Spanish club must now close a section of at least 5,000 seats at the Metropolitano Stadium for the second leg.