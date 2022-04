BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Andrey Rublev and Fabio Fognini will face off in the Serbia Open semifinals after they each picked up wins in Friday’s quarterfinals. Rublev held serve throughout as he swept aside Taro Daniel 6-2, 6-3 for his 21st win of 2022. Fognini went 5-2 down in the first set against Oscar Otte before winning seven consecutive games to set the Italian on course for a 7-5, 6-4 win.