Ferrari 1-2 in practice at Imola ahead of qualifying

IMOLA, Italy (AP) — Ferrari again looks set to be the team to beat this weekend in Formula One. Championship leader Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. were the two fastest drivers in a rain-sodden first practice session for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix ahead of qualifying for the sprint later. Leclerc finished 0.877 seconds ahead of Sainz and 1.465 ahead of world champion Max Verstappen was third fastest in his Red Bull, 1.465 behind Leclerc. It had been raining all morning at Imola and several cars ended up sliding off the track or spinning. The Emilia-Romagna GP sees the return of the sprint.