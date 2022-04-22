Skip to Content
Fury keeps it light at weigh-in for title fight vs. Whyte

LONDON (AP) — The mood was light and so was Tyson Fury who weighed-in for his WBC heavyweight title defense against Dillian Whyte 12 pounds or more than five kilograms lighter than his last fight. Fury weighed 264.8 pounds, also 120 kilograms, on Friday a day before the all-British bout at Wembley Stadium. Whyte tipped the scales at 253 1/4 pounds, nearly 115 kilos. That’s six pounds or nearly three kilos heavier than his last fight. During a downright friendly face-to-face the men smiled and tickled each other before an earnest handshake and exchange of caps. The undefeated Fury promised it would be a different story on Saturday in front of more than 94,000 spectators in his second defense of the title he won in February 2020.

