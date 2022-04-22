Giants place pitcher Anthony DeSclafani on injured list

WASHINGTON (AP) — The San Francisco Giants placed right-hander Anthony DeSclafani on the 10-day injured list with right ankle inflammation. Manager Gabe Kapler made the announcement prior to the Giants game against the Washington Nationals. In addition, outfielder Steven Duggar was placed on the 60-day injured list with a moderate left oblique strain. DeSclafani allowed five runs on nine hits over five innings in a loss to the New York Mets on Thursday. Kapler said the plan is for DeSclafani to have an MRI on Monday.