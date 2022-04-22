Heat-Hawks delayed by suspicious package outside arena

ATLANTA (AP) — The NBA playoff game between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks has been delayed after a suspicious package was found outside State Farm Arena. The tipoff was pushed back a half-hour while police investigated the situation. Fans were prevented from entering the arena until officials made sure there was no danger. The Heat led the best-of-seven series 2-0 after winning the first two games in Miami. Games 3 and 4 are in Atlanta.