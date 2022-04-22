Hutchinson shaped by family, including a WWII veteran

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Aidan Joseph Bernardi Hutchinson is an impressive reflection of his parents and his middle names honor a great-grandfather who was part of the World War II jungle fighting unit known as “Merrill’s Marauders.” Jacksonville is expected to select Hutchinson with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft on April 28. It’s easy to see why the Jaguars would want him after watching what Hutchinson did last year at Michigan. Scouts who searched for more about his background found out Chris and Melissa raised a well-rounded son, uniquely shaped by a close-knit family that includes two older sisters.