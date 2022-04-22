In the trenches: Chargers may focus on lines in early rounds

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

The Los Angeles Chargers found their franchise left tackle in the first round of last year’s NFL draft. It wouldn’t be a surprise if they addressed the right side of the offensive line this time. The Bolts still have question marks at right tackle and right guard. Mississippi State’s Charles Cross is likely to be off the board when Los Angeles is on the clock, but Northern Iowa’s Trevor Penning could still be there. Many scouts consider Penning the top run blocker in this year’s class. Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa on the edge give the Chargers one of the top pass-rushing duos in the league, but they lack depth on the defensive line and at linebacker. Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis and Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd would provide help immediately