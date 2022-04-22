Skip to Content
Jamieson leads ISPS Handa Championship in Spain by 2 shots

LA PINEDA, Spain (AP) — Scott Jamieson has taken a two-shot lead of the ISPS Handa Championship in Spain after the second round. Jamieson shot a 7-under 63 after hitting an eagle on the 18th hole to go with six birdies at the Lakes Course in eastern Spain. Overnight leader Tapio Pulkkanen is his nearest chaser entering the weekend. Spaniard Adrian Otaegui is three strokes back, followed by five more golfers at four shots off the pace. Jamieson is seeking his second career European tour win.

