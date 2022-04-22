Kaprizov, Fiala set franchise bests, Wild beat Kraken 6-3

By MIKE COOK

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and three assists to become the first player in Minnesota franchise history with at least 100 points in a season, and the Wild established four franchise records and tied another in beating Seattle 6-3. Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and an assist, Mats Zuccarello, Ryan Hartman and Nick Deslauriers also scored, and Kevin Fiala had a team-record five assists for Minnesota, which also established all-time bests with its 50th win and 107 points. Marc-Andre Fleury had 25 saves. Daniel Sprong, Yanni Gourde and Matty Beniers scored for Seattle, which saw its season-high three game-winning streak end. Philipp Grubauer finished with 29 saves.