By
Published 5:14 PM

Late-picking Bengals may look to draft for defensive depth

By MITCH STACY
AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals pick 31st in the NFL draft. After rebuilding their offensive line with three free-agent signings, the Bengals may look to the draft to add some defensive players. Some offseason moves left them a little thin in some positions, particularly cornerback and defensive line. The Bengals cut oft-injured cornerback Trae Waynes and re-signed Eli Apple, who had some big moments last year but also was inconsistent. Possibilities there include Clemson’s Andrew Booth Jr., Washington’s Kyler Gordon and Florida’s Kaiir Elam.

