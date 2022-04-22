Otto outpitches former high school teammate, Texas tops A’s

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Glenn Otto earned his first major league win, outpitching former high school classmate Adam Oller and leading the Texas Rangers over the Oakland Athletics 8-1. Otto was called up from Triple-A Round Rock before the game and pitched two-hit ball for five innings. The 26-year-old allowed one run while striking out five and walking one. Oller was tagged for five runs and five hits in five innings. The 27-year-old made his third career start and was seeking his first big league win. The rookie right-handers both attended Concordia Lutheran High School in Tomball, Texas, graduating a year apart from one another. Nathaniel Lowe homered to continue his fast start this season and Andy Ibañez also connected for Texas.