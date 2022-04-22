Seton Hall’s Park-Lane honored as Met Player of Year

NEW YORK (AP) — Seton Hall’s Lauren Park-Lane has been selected the All-Met Division I women’s college basketball Player of the Year by the Met Basketball Writers Association. Retiring Fairfield coach Joe Frager is the Maggie Dixon Met Coach of the Year, and Columbia’s Kitty Henderson has been named the Rookie of the Year. Park-Lane is the third Pirates player to be honored with the award, which has been selected annually since 1996. Park-Lane helped the Pirates reach the championship game of the postseason WNIT. She averaged 18.3 points.