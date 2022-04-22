Wallace focused on positive mindset headed into Talladega

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Bubba Wallace still has the voice message Michael Jordan left him after Wallace’s first Cup Series victory. His winning Toyota is currently housed at the NASCAR Hall of Fame but will eventually be his to display. Wallace’s rain-shortened win at Talladega Superspeedway last October was a career breakthrough, but now Wallace wants more. He returns to Talladega for Sunday’s race as a legitimate threat. The task facing 23XI Racing is figuring out how to contend at every track on the NASCAR schedule.