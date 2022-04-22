Watson trade pushes Browns out of usual spotlight in draft

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns don’t have a first-round pick in this year’s draft. They made their most important choice last month, trading for quarterback Deshaun Watson. Cleveland traded its first-round pick the next three years — and three other selections — to Houston for Watson. Browns general manager Andrew Berry said his approach to this year’s draft will be to stay flexible in case an opportunity arises for the Browns to make another bold move. However, Berry said it’s unlikely the team will move up into the first round. Cleveland’s top priorities appear to be at wide receiver and defensive end.