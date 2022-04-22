Young hits floater with 4.4 left, Hawks beat Heat 111-110

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young hit a floater in the lane with 4.4 seconds left and the Atlanta Hawks overcame a 16-point deficit in the second half to beat top-seeded Miami 111-110 on Friday night, cutting the Heat’s series lead to 2-1. Jimmy Butler missed a jumper with 12.6 second left that could’ve given the Heat a three-point cushion. He missed again on an off-balance 3 at the buzzer with De’Andre Hunter in his face to give the Hawks a burst of hope in the best-of-seven series. Game 4 is Sunday night in Atlanta. Young finished with 24 points despite another stout defensive effort by the Heat. Tyler Herro led Miami with 24 points.