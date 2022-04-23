Adames steals home in Brewers’ 5-3 win over Phillies

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Willy Adames stole home, Hunter Renfroe homered, and Adrian Houser tossed six solid innings to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Brewers tied the game 3-3 in the fifth inning on RBI singles by Jace Peterson, Adames and Christian Yelich. Adames stole home for a 4-3 lead. Renfroe added a solo shot. Phillies ace Zack Wheeler lost his third straight start. He allowed four runs over five innings.