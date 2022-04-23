Busch uncertain about future during JGR sponsorship search

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Kyle Busch is uncertain about his future with both Joe Gibbs Racing and in NASCAR. His longtime sponsor is leaving the sport at the end of the season and Busch said his return to the No. 18 Toyota depends on the team finding funding. Busch has been sponsored by M&M’s since 2008. He is NASCAR’s only active multiple champion and leads all active drivers with 60 victories. Busch was not clear Saturday on what he’d do if Gibbs can’t find the sponsorship to keep him beyond this season.