Cabrera reaches 3,000-hit mark, Tigers rout Rockies 13-0

By DANA GAURUDER

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera needed only one at-bat on Saturday to deliver his long-awaited 3,000th career hit, quickly reaching the mark as the Detroit Tigers routed the Colorado Rockies 13-0 in the opener of a day-night doubleheader. Cabrera became the 33rd player in major league history and first Venezuelan-born player to achieve the feat when he grounded a first-inning single into right field. The hit came against fellow Venezuelan Antonio Senzatela and set off rousing cheers and chants at Comerica Park. Cabrera added a bases-loaded, two-run single in the sixth, then was pulled for a pinch-runner and drew another huge ovation.