EPL leader Man City beats Watford 5-1, Jesus scores 4

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Gabriel Jesus scored four goals as Manchester City crushed Watford 5-1 to chalk off another win in its battle with Liverpool for the English Premier League title. The Brazil striker also provided the assist for City’s other goal, a stunning strike by Rodri. The defending champion increased its lead to four points. Hassane Kamara did get on the scoresheet for the visitors but Roy Hodgson’s relegation-threatened side was no match for City. Seven points off safety and having played more games than the sides immediately above them, the next-to-last Hornets are running out of time. The onus is on second-placed Liverpool to respond against Everton on Sunday.