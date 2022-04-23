Fürth relegated from Bundesliga, Union Berlin beats Leipzig

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Greuther Fürth has been relegated from the Bundesliga after losing at home to Bayer Leverkusen 4-1. Fürth remains bottom of the league after 31 games. It’s 12 points from safety with three games remaining. Union Berlin came from behind to beat Leipzig 2-1 away and atone for its loss to Leipzig in their German Cup semifinal on Wednesday. The end of Leipzig’s 15-game unbeaten run across all competitions allowed Leverkusen to reclaim third place. Freiburg drew with Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-3. Cologne defeated Arminia Bielefeld 3-1 and Eintracht Frankfurt drew with Hoffenheim 2-2. Bayern Munich can seal the title later with a win at home over Borussia Dortmund.