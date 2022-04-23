Hataoka takes advantage of Ko’s late meltdown in LA Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nasa Hataoka took advantage of Jin Young Ko’s late meltdown Saturday to take a four-stroke lead into the final round of the DIO Implant LA Open. Tied for the lead with Hataoka after a birdie on the 15th, the top-ranked Ko bogeyed the 16th and made a quadruple-bogey 8 on 17 after failing twice to get the ball out of the deep barranca. Hataoka birdied the 16th and parred the final two for a 4-under 67 and 11-under 202 total at Wilshire Country Club. The 23-year-old from Japan has five LPGA Tour victories, winning twice last season. Hannah Green was second after a 69. Ko shot a 72 to fall into a tie for third with Inbee Park and Haeji Kang.