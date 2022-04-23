UConn adds transfer Lou Lopez Sénéchal from Fairfield

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference player of the year Lou Lopez Sénéchal is transferring from Fairfield to UConn, the Huskies announced. The 6-foot-1 forward is scheduled to graduate this spring from Fairfield with a degree in marketing. She will have one year of eligibility left. A native of Mexico who grew up in Grenoble, France averaged 16.1 points and 4.7 rebounds in four seasons at Fairfield, finishing with 1,598 career points and 470 boards. As a senior this past season, Lopez Sénéchal averaged 19.6 points and 4.6 rebounds.