Burnley out of PL relegation zone with 1-0 win over Wolves

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley has held on for a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton that will give the club renewed hope of Premier League survival. Matej Vydra’s strike in the 62nd minute moved the home side into 17th place in the table. Everton drops into the relegation zone and is two points adrift. Everton does have two games in hand though and the first of those will be a stern test of its resolve in the Merseyside derby when it faces title-chasing Liverpool later Sunday.