Hertha edges away from drop zone, beats Stuttgart 2-0

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin has taken another step away from the Bundesliga’s drop zone with a 2-0 win over Stuttgart. It’s the team’s second successive victory over a relegation rival. Davie Selke gave Hertha a dream start by scoring in the fourth minute with a volley from Marvin Plattenhardt’s fine cross. The supporters had to wait until injury time for Ishak Belfodil to seal the result. Hertha moved four points clear of Stuttgart and the relegation zone with three games remaining. Relegation-rival Augsburg had put the pressure on both teams with a 2-0 win at Bochum earlier Sunday. Hertha defeated Augsburg 1-0 last weekend.