Iga Swiatek wins Stuttgart Open, her 4th title of 2022

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek has defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-2 in the final of the Stuttgart Open for her fourth title of the year. The Polish player has stretched her winning run to 23 matches by beating last year’s finalist in her own tournament debut in 1 hour 24 minutes. Swiatek has now won her last seven finals in straight sets. Swiatek previously won in Doha, Indian Wells and Miami. Sabalenka lost last year’s final to Ashleigh Barty and the third-seeded Belarusian player had no answer to Swiatek’s power.