LEADING OFF: White Sox OF Eloy Jiménez injured again

The Chicago White Sox likely will have an update on Eloy Jiménez after the slugging outfielder hurt his right hamstring during Saturday’s 9-2 loss at Minnesota. But he is expected to be out for a while after he also missed much of last year with a ruptured left pectoral tendon. The Cincinnati Reds have lost 11 straight for the first time since 2016, and next up is St. Louis right-hander Adam Wainwright in the finale of their weekend series against the visiting Cardinals. Orioles lefty John Means needs Tommy John surgery, ending the season for Baltimore’s opening-day starter. Means announced the news a day before his 29th birthday.