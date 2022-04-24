Napoli falls apart in final 10 minutes as title hopes fade

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — Napoli’s hopes of a first Serie A title in more than three decades were virtually torn apart over an eight-minute span late in the second half at Empoli. A series of errors saw Napoli concede three straight goals and squander a two-goal advantage in a 3-2 defeat that extended its winless streak to three matches. Third-place Napoli was left five points behind defending champion Inter Milan and four points behind AC Milan with only four games remaining. Relegation-threatened Salernitana beat Fiorentina 2-1 to establish its first-ever three-match winning streak in Serie A and is fighting to stay in the top tier.