Verstappen and Red Bull embarrass Ferrari at Imola

IMOLA, Italy (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen dominated Sunday at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix and Red Bull embarrassed Ferrari on its home soil. Verstappen won from the pole and led Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez in a 1-2 finish. It was Verstappen’s second win of the season and the first one-two for Red Bull since Malaysia in 2016. Lando Norris was third. Championship leader Charles Leclerc spun chasing Perez for second place and finished sixth. Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. spun out at the start much to the dismay of the sea of red-clad “tifosi.”