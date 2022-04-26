Bucks, Warriors return home looking to close out series

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

The Warriors and Bucks each need one more win to wrap up their respective first-round playoff series. Golden State’s Game 4 loss at Denver on Sunday denied it a sweep over a Nuggets team that dropped each of the first three games. Milwaukee has posted back-to-back dominant wins over Chicago and holds a 3-1 lead despite continuing to play without Khris Middleton. He suffered a knee injury in Game 2. Both front-running teams remain confident as they prepare to play in their home arenas.