Ducks break out to early lead, beat Sharks 5-2

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Max Comtois and Sonny Milano scored in a span of less than a minute in the second period and the Anaheim Ducks beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2. Trevor Zegras and Josh Mahura also scored and Zach Aston-Reese had an empty-netter for the Ducks. Anaheim had lost six of seven. Anthony Stolarz made 31 saves to beat San Jose for the third time this season. Brent Burns and Scott Reedy scored for the Sharks in their final home game of the season. Kaapo Kahkonen made 26 saves.