Matthews scores 2 to reach 60 goals as Leafs top Wings 3-0

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored two goals to reach 60 for the season as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Detroit Red Wings 3-0 to clinch home-ice advantage in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The 24-year-old, who snapped a five-game goal drought, is the first player to score 60 times in a campaign since Steven Stamkos in 2011-12. John Tavares had the other goal and Jack Campbell made 20 saves to register his fifth shutout of the season for Toronto (53-21-7), which set a franchise record with its 30th home victory of the season. William Nylander added two assists. Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 33 shots for Detroit (31-40-10).