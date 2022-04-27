Amid NFL draft uncertainty, prospects display confidence

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Very little is certain heading into an NFL draft. Not that the prospects on hand seem to care. There’s a level of confidence that, for them, Thursday night’s first round is a sure thing. All of the 20 men on hand for a Play 60 event Wednesday with local youths and Commissioner Roger Goodell believe they have shown the goods to be a high first-rounder. Even the very first pick, which for the second straight year Jacksonville owns. Most likely that will be Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan or Travon Walker of Georgia, both elite pass rushers.