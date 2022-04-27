Diamondbacks score twice after error to beat Dodgers 3-1

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen pitched six scoreless innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks scored two runs after Max Muncy’s throwing error in the eighth inning to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1. Gallen allowed two hits and left with a 1-0 lead, but Ian Kennedy gave up Trea Turner’s run-scoring single in the eighth inning to allow the Dodgers to tie it. Arizona went back ahead in the bottom half, when Daulton Varsho scored from first base after Muncy threw the ball into right field on Sergio Alcantara’s sacrifice bunt. Matt Davidson put the Diamondbacks up 3-1 on a groundout off Daniel Hudson.